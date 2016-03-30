FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capitec Bank FY headline earnings up 26 pct
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capitec Bank FY headline earnings up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd

* Headline Earnings Per Share up 26% to 2 787 cents for year ended 29 February 2016

* Total dividend per share up 26% to 1 055 cents

* Headline earnings up 26% to R3.2 billion for year ended 29 February 2016

* Arrears as a percentage of gross loans and advances increased to 5.6%

* Total provisions compared to gross loan book increased to 12.5% at end of 2016 financial year (february 2015: 10.6%).

* Capitec Bank is well placed for regulatory changes on credit agreements. We expect minimal impact on our earnings from these changes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

