BRIEF-Capitec Bank FY headline earnings up 26 pct

March 30 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd

* Headline Earnings Per Share up 26% to 2 787 cents for year ended 29 February 2016

* Total dividend per share up 26% to 1 055 cents

* Headline earnings up 26% to R3.2 billion for year ended 29 February 2016

* Arrears as a percentage of gross loans and advances increased to 5.6%

* Total provisions compared to gross loan book increased to 12.5% at end of 2016 financial year (february 2015: 10.6%).

* Capitec Bank is well placed for regulatory changes on credit agreements. We expect minimal impact on our earnings from these changes.