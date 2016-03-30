FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scout24 FY ordinary operating EBITDA up 7.6 pct to 189.6 million euros
March 30, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scout24 FY ordinary operating EBITDA up 7.6 pct to 189.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Scout24 Ag :

* 14.0 pct increase in group FY revenues to 393.6 million euros ($444.61 million) in 2015

* 7.6 pct increase in FY ordinary operating EBITDA to 189.6 million euros

* FY consolidated reported net profit was 56.9 million euros in 2015 financial year (short financial year 2014: -20.2 million euros)

* Positive outlook for financial year 2016: double-digit revenue growth and disproportionate increase in earnings

* For 2016, management board expects total non-operating costs to amount to approximately 14.5 million euros

* 2016 capital expenditure is forecast to be slightly lower than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
