BRIEF-Sino German United prepares to launch business operations
March 30, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sino German United prepares to launch business operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Sino German United AG :

* Prepares to launch business operations

* Renaming of German Brokers AG into Sino-German United AG

* Expects to generate initial, albeit small revenues in 2016

* Goal is to generate profits from resulting trade margins

* In view of necessary start-up costs, no profit is expected in financial year 2016

* Plans to achieve initial positive results in financial year 2017, after trading business has been successfully established in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

