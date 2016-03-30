FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Russia's AFI Development subsidiaries in loan problems
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Russia's AFI Development subsidiaries in loan problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - AFI Development says:

* Received a letter from VTB about loan to AFI subsidiaries, Bellgate Construction Limited and Krown Investments LLC.

* VTB says that obligations under the AFIMALL City and the Ozerkovskaya III loan facility agreements could be not met on time.

* VTB says to implement steps aimed at removing possible negative consequences no later than 30 calendar days from Wednesday, otherwise bank will exercise its right under loan facility agreements to claim early repayment of loans.

* AFI says as of Dec. 31 2015, outstanding loan balance under AFIMALL city facility was $415.8 million, and under Ozerkovskaya III facility $193 million. Further company coverage: (Reporting Moscow Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.