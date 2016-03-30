FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gaming Innovation buys affiliate network assets from Magenti
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 30, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation buys affiliate network assets from Magenti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Acquires affiliate network assets from Magenti

* Expects to increase operating profit by around 1 million euros ($1.1 million) on a 12 months rolling basis from completion of acquisition

* Will pay consideration of 47.5 million Swedish crowns ($5.80 million)

* After acquisition, Innovation Labs expects to generate more than 45,000 New Depositing Customers (NDC‘s) to B2B clients and GIG’s own operators on yearly basis

* Acquisition is subject to satisfactory due diligence, and is expected to be concluded in May 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) ($1 = 8.1930 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.