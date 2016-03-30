BRIEF-Gaming Innovation buys affiliate network assets from Magenti

March 30 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Acquires affiliate network assets from Magenti
* Expects to increase operating profit by around 1 million euros ($1.1 million) on a 12 months rolling basis from completion of acquisition
* Will pay consideration of 47.5 million Swedish crowns ($5.80 million)
* After acquisition, Innovation Labs expects to generate more than 45,000 New Depositing Customers (NDC‘s) to B2B clients and GIG’s own operators on yearly basis
* Acquisition is subject to satisfactory due diligence, and is expected to be concluded in May 2016
