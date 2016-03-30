FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Epigenomics enters agreement with Biochain on lung cancer test for China
March 30, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Epigenomics enters agreement with Biochain on lung cancer test for China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG :

* Enters strategic license and development agreement with Biochain on novel, blood-based lung cancer test for China

* Will receive undisclosed upfront, milestone and minimum annual payments as well as mid single-digit royalty on future revenues

* Biochain will initiate a clinical trial to validate lung cancer detection test with goal to gain market approval by CFDA

* Trial is expected to start in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

