BRIEF-Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische gives 2016 earnings outlook
March 30, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische gives 2016 earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Assumes that in FY 2016 will not be able to reach the record income achieved in the financial year 2015

* Depending on development of interest rates and capital market, plans to generate consolidated earnings of at least 220 million euros ($249.08 million)

* In 2016, significant growth in new business will be ac-companied by stable development of the administrative expenses of the W&W group Source text - bit.ly/1q0VzXg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

