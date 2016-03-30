BRIEF-Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische gives 2016 earnings outlook

March 30 (Reuters) - Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Assumes that in FY 2016 will not be able to reach the record income achieved in the financial year 2015

* Depending on development of interest rates and capital market, plans to generate consolidated earnings of at least 220 million euros ($249.08 million)

* In 2016, significant growth in new business will be ac-companied by stable development of the administrative expenses of the W&W group