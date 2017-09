March 30 (Reuters) - Fcmb Group Plc :

* Fy group profit before minimum tax and income tax 7.77 billion naira versus 23.94 billion naira

* Fy 2015 group net interest income of 63.94 billion naira versus 72.63 billion naira year ago

* Recommended a cash dividend of 10 kobo per issued and paid up share for year ended 31 december 2015 Source text (bit.ly/1LZoMM2) Further company coverage: