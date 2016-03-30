BRIEF-RBA Holdings places three subsidiaries in business rescue

March 30 (Reuters) - RBA Holdings Ltd :

* RBA - Update on business rescue process of RBA - certain subsidiaries placed in business rescue

* Boards of units RBA Executive Homes, RBA Homes and RBA Building Projects resolved that they should be be placed under supervision

* Subsidiary boards’ assessment that subsidiaries are financially distressed and there appears to be a reasonable prospects of rescuing subsidiaries

* Trevor Philip Glaum of Sanek Trust Recovery Services Ltd be appointed as business rescue practitioner in respect of subsidiaries