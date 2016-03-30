FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Denison and Goviex to combine African Uranium assets
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Denison and Goviex to combine African Uranium assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp

* Denison and Goviex to combine african uranium assets

* Under terms of transaction, Goviex will acquire co’s unit., for 56.1 million shares of Goviex plus about 22.4 million common share purchase warrants of goviex

* Upon completion of transaction, Denison will hold 25% of goviex shares outstanding and 28% of goviex shares on a fully diluted basis

* Goviex will acquire DML Africa from Denison in exchange for 56,050,450 consideration shares and 22,420,180 consideration warrants

* Each such consideration warrant will be convertible into one common share of goviex at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.