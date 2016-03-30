BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invests EUR480 mln in mandatory exchangeable facility of leaseplan

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board :

* Canada pension plan investment board invests eur480 million in the mandatory exchangeable facility of LeasePlan

* Says Investment Was Made To Support Acquisition Of LeasePlan by a Consortium Of Long-term investors

* Unit CPPIB credit investments completed funding of eur480 million in mandatory exchangeable facility of LeasePlan