FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invests EUR480 mln in mandatory exchangeable facility of leaseplan
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 30, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invests EUR480 mln in mandatory exchangeable facility of leaseplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board :

* Canada pension plan investment board invests eur480 million in the mandatory exchangeable facility of LeasePlan

* Says Investment Was Made To Support Acquisition Of LeasePlan by a Consortium Of Long-term investors

* Unit CPPIB credit investments completed funding of eur480 million in mandatory exchangeable facility of LeasePlan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Canada Pension Plan Investment Board] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.