BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invests EUR480 mln in mandatory exchangeable facility of leaseplan

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board :
* Canada pension plan investment board invests eur480 million in the mandatory exchangeable facility of LeasePlan
* Says Investment Was Made To Support Acquisition Of LeasePlan by a Consortium Of Long-term investors
* Unit CPPIB credit investments completed funding of eur480 million in mandatory exchangeable facility of LeasePlan