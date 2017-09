March 30 (Reuters) - Franklin Financial Network Inc :

* Priced $40 million principal amount of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2026 - sec filing

* Notes will initially bear interest at 6.875% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, to, but excluding, march 30, 2021 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Tibb3R Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)