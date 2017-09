March 30 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* To change company’s dividend policy

* To propose in addition to an increased ordinary dividend of 2.00 euros ($2.26)(previous year: 1.80 euros) per share a special dividend of 0.75 euros per no-par-value bearer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)