BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals seeks to extend deadline for filing 10-K

March 30 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Launches credit facility amendment
* Intends to file 10-K on or before April 29, 2016 , as previously disclosed
* Seeking to extend deadline for filing its form 10-K to May 31, 2016
* Extensions provide relief under credit facility in event form 10-K is not filed by April 29, 2016
* To extend deadline for filing its form 10-Q for quarter ending March 31, 2016 to July 31, 2016
* Also asking lenders to amend, among other things, interest coverage maintenance covenant and certain financial definitions
* “Is comfortable with its current liquidity position and cash flow generation for rest of year”
* Proposed waiver would also waive cross-default to indentures that arose when form 10-K not filed on March 15
* Terms of proposed amendment will restrict company’s ability to make certain acquisitions and other investments, to pay dividends
* Ad hoc has not to date identified any additional items affecting company’s financial statements
* Since 8-K on March 21, ad hoc committee of board continued to make progress and now nearer to completion
* Committee has not to date identified any additional items affecting company’s financial statements
* While restrictions are in place, will also be required to apply substantially all net asset sale proceeds to prepay term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)