March 30 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Ltd

* Intends to raise a maximum of r1.07 billion by way of a partially underwritten renounceable rights offer

* Partially underwritten renounceable rights offer of 32.4 million new shares at r33.00 per rights offer share

* Proceeds will be used to settle acquisition costs of windhoek gymnasium