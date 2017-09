March 30 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc

* Revenue for quarter decreased 5% to $6.8 million from $7.1 million in same year-ago quarter

* Qtrly net loss per share, excluding items $0.08

* Asure software inc sees fiscal 2016 revenue $37.5 million to $38.5 million

* Sees Fiscal 2016 net income per share, excluding one-time items $0.12 to $0.20