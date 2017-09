March 30 (Reuters) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Receives orphan drug designation from FDA for Iomab-B in treating refractory and relapsed acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients

* Iomab-B will soon begin a 150 patient, pivotal phase 3 multicenter trial