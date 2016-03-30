FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AddLife publishes terms and conditions of rights issue
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 30, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AddLife publishes terms and conditions of rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - AddLife AB :

* Publishes terms and conditions of rights issue

* Subscription price: 61 Swedish crowns ($7.48) per share of class A and class B

* Subscription period: April 11, 2016 to April 25 2016

* Preferential rights: every existing share of class A in AddLife will entitle to one (1) subscription right for shares of class A

* Every existing share of class B in AddLife will entitle to one (1) subscription right for shares of class B

* If issue is fully subscribed, proceeds would amount to about 300 million crowns before transaction costs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1525 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.