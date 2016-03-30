FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raging Capital Management supports AMBAC's board, management
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raging Capital Management supports AMBAC's board, management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Raging Capital Management Llc

* Raging capital announces support for ambac’s board and management

* “fully supports ambac board’s recommended slate of directors up for election at upcoming annual meeting”

* “hopes that canyon capital will terminate their unnecessary proxy contest and will support newly constituted board”

* Beneficial owner of approximately 1.1 million shares, or 2.4% of shares outstanding, of ambac financial group Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
