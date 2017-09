March 30 (Reuters) - Profile Systems And Software SA :

* FY 2015 turnover 9.4 million euro ($10.64 million) versus 9.6 million euro year ago

* FY 2015 net profit 919,000 euro versus 881,000 euro year ago

* Gives positive outlook for FY 2016 focusing on further penetrating international markets Source text: bit.ly/1omaLwA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)