March 30 (Reuters) - Adval Tech Holding AG :

* Acquires automotive supplier in Germany

* On March 30, 2016 Adval Tech Group concluded an agreement for purchase of Fischer IMF GmbH & Co. KG in Endingen am Kaiserstuhl, Germany

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)