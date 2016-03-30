FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fannie Mae says completed 6,592 loan modifications in february
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae says completed 6,592 loan modifications in february

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie mae releases february 2016 monthly summary

* Fannie mae says fannie mae’s book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 0.4 percent in february

* Fannie mae says fannie mae’s gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 27.8 percent in february

* Fannie mae says fannie mae completed 6,592 loan modifications in february

* The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased three basis points to 1.52 percent in february

* Fannie mae says the multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.07 percent in february Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
