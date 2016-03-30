FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q3 revenue of $2.8 bln - $3.1 bln
March 30, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q3 revenue of $2.8 bln - $3.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc

* Micron technology inc sees q3 revenue $2.8 billion - $3.1 billion

* Micron technology inc sees q3 gross margin 16.5 percent - 19 percent

* Micron technology inc sees q3 loss per share $0.12 - $0.05

* Micron technology inc sees “strong” double digit bit growth and related cost reductions for dram in fq3 as result of deployment of 20nm technology

* Micron technology says 3d nand ramp in manufacturing “proceeding well”; to see “significant” bit growth, cost per bit reductions starting in fall

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $3.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

