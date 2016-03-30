BRIEF-Tejon Ranch says U.S. Supreme Court denied petition for writ of certiorari filed

March 30 (Reuters) - Tejon Ranch Co :

* Says on March 28, 2016, U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed

* Says certiorari filed by David Laughing Horse Robinson as a representative of the federally unrecognized Kawaiisu Tribe

* Says lawsuit challenged the company’s legal title to the land upon which it plans to develop Tejon Mountain Village

* Says as a result of the supreme court's denial of the petition this matter is no longer capable of further litigation