FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tejon Ranch says U.S. Supreme Court denied petition for writ of certiorari filed
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tejon Ranch says U.S. Supreme Court denied petition for writ of certiorari filed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Tejon Ranch Co :

* Says on March 28, 2016, U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed

* Says certiorari filed by David Laughing Horse Robinson as a representative of the federally unrecognized Kawaiisu Tribe

* Says lawsuit challenged the company’s legal title to the land upon which it plans to develop Tejon Mountain Village

* Says as a result of the supreme court's denial of the petition this matter is no longer capable of further litigation Source text 1.usa.gov/1Y1emfy Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.