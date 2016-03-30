BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum says engaged advisors to analyze strategic alternatives

March 30 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc :

* Says has engaged advisors to analyze strategic alternatives to address its liquidity and capital structure

* Believes filing under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code may provide most expeditious manner to effect capital structure solution

* Says co has substantial debt obligations and may not be able to maintain adequate liquidity throughout 2016

* Says may be unable to continue as a going concern