BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum says engaged advisors to analyze strategic alternatives
March 30, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum says engaged advisors to analyze strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc :

* Says has engaged advisors to analyze strategic alternatives to address its liquidity and capital structure

* Believes filing under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code may provide most expeditious manner to effect capital structure solution

* Says co has substantial debt obligations and may not be able to maintain adequate liquidity throughout 2016

* Says may be unable to continue as a going concern Source text 1.usa.gov/1MCiXUO Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
