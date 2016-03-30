FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hercules offshore reports net loss of $2.24 per share for period from oct 1, 2015 to Nov 6, 2015 for predecessor co
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hercules offshore reports net loss of $2.24 per share for period from oct 1, 2015 to Nov 6, 2015 for predecessor co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Hercules Offshore Inc

* Hercules offshore -“looking into 2016 and beyond, we do not expect business conditions to rebound without a material and sustained rally in oil prices”

* Hercules offshore -reported net loss of $2.24 per diluted share, on revenue of $27.5 mln for period from oct 1, 2015 to nov 6, 2015 for predecessor co

* Hercules offshore inc - for period from january 1, 2015 to november 6, 2015 , predecessor reported a net loss of $602.5 mln , or $3.73 per share

* Hercules offshore inc -net loss of $1.18 per share, on revenue of $32.4 mln for period from nov. 6, 2015 to dec. 31, 2015 for successor company

* Hercules offshore inc -net loss of $1.18 per share, on revenue of $32.4 mln for period from nov. 6, 2015 to dec. 31, 2015 for successor company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
