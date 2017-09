March 30 (Reuters) - Hitit Holding :

* H1 2015 company did not generate any revenue (H1 2014: 90.6 million lira)

* H1 2015 net loss at 226,116 lira ($79,860.14) versus profit of 80,977 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8314 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)