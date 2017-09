March 30 (Reuters) - Adomos SA :

* FY operating income of 825,000 euro versus 332,000 euro ($376,056) a year ago

* FY net income of 1.2 million euro versus 253,000 euro a year ago

* Activity in Q1 is in strong growth compared to same period last year Source text: bit.ly/1Ut3eKv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)