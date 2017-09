March 30 (Reuters) - Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :

* ELGEKA CYPRUS LTD sells its 50.01 percent stake of DIAKINISIS PORT LTD for 1.1 million euro ($1.25 million) Source text: bit.ly/21THo1D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)