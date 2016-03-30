FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Niocan amends its $1.2 mln secured non-convertible debenture with Nio-Metals to extend maturity date
March 30, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Niocan amends its $1.2 mln secured non-convertible debenture with Nio-Metals to extend maturity date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Niocan Inc

* Amended its $1.2 million secured non-convertible debenture with nio-metals holdings llc to extend maturity date from march 31, 2016 to june 30, 2016

* Amended secured debenture was approved by all members of board of directors, except for nominee of nio-metals

* Discussions between niocan and nio-metals regarding a financing to replace amended secured debenture at maturity remain on-going Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
