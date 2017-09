March 30 (Reuters) -

* Ambac financial group inc says ceo nader tavakoli received $4.9 million total compensation in 2015 - SEC Filing

* Ambac financial group inc says cfo david trick received $1.6 million total compensation in 2015 versus $1.1 million in 2014 Source text (1.usa.gov/1V6W6SO) Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)