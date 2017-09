March 30 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp :

* Qtrly total gold production in q4 of 2015 was 30,050 ounces

* Qtrly revenue $33.8 million versus $33.5 million

* Expects to see an increase in total annual gold production in 2016 to approximately 120,000 to 138,000 ounces

* Qtrly loss per share $0.82

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Has certain equity and wealth tax obligations in arrears at December 31, 2015