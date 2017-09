BRIEF-Les Nouveaux Constructeurs FY net income group share down at 21.6 mln euro

March 31 (Reuters) - Les Nouveaux Constructeurs SA :

* FY revenue of 505.9 million euro ($572.53 million) versus 492.5 million euro (published) a year ago

* FY current operating profit 58.5 million euro versus 43.4 million euro (published) a year ago

* FY net income group share of 21.6 million euro versus 29.0 million euro (restated) a year ago

* At 31 December 2015, the order backlog amounted to 944 million euro, up 29 pct compared to 31 December 2014