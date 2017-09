March 30 (Reuters) - Chinanet Online Holdings:

* Annual report on form 10-k for period ended december 31, 2015 could not be filed within prescribed time period - sec filing

* Form 10-k could not be filed as co unable to finalize financial results,disclosure requirements without unreasonable expense, effort Source text: 1.usa.gov/1RLKFKW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)