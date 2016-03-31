FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VAT Group AG launches IPO on Six Swiss Exchange
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 31, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-VAT Group AG launches IPO on Six Swiss Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG:

* Launches IPO on Six Swiss Exchange and sets price range

* Says price range for the offered shares has been set at 39 Swiss francs to 46 Swiss francs ($40.40 - $47.65) per share

* IPO aims at broadening the shareholder base of VAT through the sale of 12,000,000 existing shares plus an over-allotment option of up to 1,800,000 existing shares

* First day of trading on Six Swiss Exchange is expected to be on or around April 14, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1SoiCBN ($1 = 0.9653 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.