BRIEF-Chesnara FY pretax profit grew nearly 50 percent
March 31, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chesnara FY pretax profit grew nearly 50 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc

* Final results

* Gross cash generation of £44.2m (2014: £42.6m)

* Strong cash generation from uk business has continued and movestic has made its first positive contribution (£5.1m)

* Acquisition of waard group has added a further £39.9m of cash

* 2.9% increase in total dividend, recommended final dividend of 12.33p per share results in total dividend for year of 18.94p per share (2014: 18.40p per share).

* IFRS profit before tax of £42.8m (2014: £28.8m)

* Eev earnings net of tax of £57.5m (2014: £44.2m)

* Value enhancing opportunities in UK and Netherlands continue to be sought and examined.

* We will of course co-operate fully with FCA in its investigation

* Also note that no conclusion has yet been reached as to whether there have been any breaches of regulatory requirements within CA

* Would envisage it will result in need for changes to processes and customer communications to meet these new best practice standards

* Whilst we expect there will be a cost for this work we do not expect it will have a material impact on our financial model

* Impact of a “leave” vote will not materially affect chesnara’s business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

