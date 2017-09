March 31 (Reuters) - Volta Finance Ltd :

* At end of February, Volta’s estimated NAV was EUR 266.2 million ($301.15 million) or EUR 7.29 per share, a decrease of EUR 0.22 (or -2.9%) per share from estimated NAV as at Jan. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)