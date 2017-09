March 31 (Reuters) - Cmc Markets Plc

* Cmc markets plc pre close trading update

* Cmc has continued to trade in-line with expectations with recent market volatility helping to drive growth.

* Active client growth has been strong at approximately 13% year on year

* Full year results for year ending 31 march 2016 will be announced on wednesday 8 june 2016