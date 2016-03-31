FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Attendo wins contract renewals in Skarpnäck
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Attendo wins contract renewals in Skarpnäck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Attendo publ AB :

* Has been awarded renewed confidence to operate all group homes and daily activities centers for people with disabilities in Skarpnäck, Stockholm

* New contracts extend until Nov. 2019 and include two new group homes scheduled for opening

* Contracs cover 16 group homes and six daily activities centers with estimated yearly turnover of about 120 million Swedish crowns ($14.71 million) Source text: bit.ly/1Uu39WN Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1574 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

