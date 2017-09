March 31 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Completes acquisition of commercial complex Portal de la Marina for 14.6 million euros ($16.5 million)

* Buys remaining 41 percent of Puerta Maritima de Ondara, owner of Portal de la Marina in Alicante Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)