BRIEF-Leifheit FY 2015 turnover up at 231.8 mln euros

March 31 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* FY 2015 turnover 231.8 million euros ($262.61 million) versus 220.7 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT 21.7 million euros versus 21.5 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 14.3 million euros versus 14.1 million euros year ago

* Dividend of 2.0 euros per share, special dividend 0.75 euros per share

* Sees FY 2016 turnover up 3 to 4 percent

* Sees 2016 EBIT of between 22 million and 23 million euros