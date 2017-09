March 31 (Reuters) - Compagnie Des Magasins Populaires Limite :

* FY group revenue of 826.5 million rupees versus 609.8 million rupees year ago

* FY group loss before tax of 88.4 million rupees versus loss before tax 69.1 million rupees year ago Source text: j.mp/1UE4VVS Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)