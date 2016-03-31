FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nemetschek sees 2016 EBITDA of 77-80 mln euros
#Office Equipment
March 31, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nemetschek sees 2016 EBITDA of 77-80 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Nemetschek AG

* Says net income for year rose to eur 35.9 million (previous year: eur 31.5 million)

* Plans to generate group revenue within range of eur 319 million to eur 325 million in 2016 financial year

* This would correspond to 12% to 14% growth compared to previous year

* Purely organic growth, i.e. without Solibri, which was acquired as of December 31, 2015, is to be between 11% and 13%

* Executive board anticipates a group EBITDA of between eur 77 million and eur 80 million

* Wants to at least maintain its already high earnings level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
