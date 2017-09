March 31 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* Delta Lloyd and Voogd & Voogd sign letter of intent to intensify cooperation

* Under agreement, Voogd & Voogd will set up a new company to take care of underwriting, administrative changes and claims handling of these personal general insurance products for Delta Lloyd Source text: bit.ly/1PGWgcG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)