March 31 (Reuters) - S Immo AG :

* FY net income increased to EUR 77.2 million ($87.38 million)

* FY earnings per share up from EUR 0.46 to EUR 1.17

* FY EBIT improved by roughly 20%

* 2015 total revenues amounted to EUR 190.7 million (2014: EUR 188.5 million), slightly higher than prior-year figure

* Plans to further improve its FFO (funds from operations) during financial year 2016