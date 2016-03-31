FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hilton Food Group says operating profit up 11.3 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hilton Food Group says operating profit up 11.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc

* Preliminary results

* Volume growth of 5.5%, with growth in UK, Ireland and Holland for Tesco and Albert Heijn with particularly strong christmas trading

* Operating profit at £29.0m 11.3% ahead of last year (2014: £26.1m) and 20.9% higher on a constant currency basis.

* With proposed final dividend of 1.3p per ordinary share for 2015

* In early months of 2016 hilton’s operating performance has been in line with board’s expectations

* Will continue to explore further opportunities for geographical expansion in both domestic and overseas markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.