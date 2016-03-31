FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Booker Group says group sales up 10.6 pct for 12 weeks to 25 March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc

* Group sales, including budgens and londis, rose by 10.6% for the 12 weeks to 25 march

* Non tobacco sales reduced by 0.7% on a like-for-like basis for the 12 weeks to 25 march

* For 52 weeks to 25 march 2016, total sales (including budgens & londis) were £5.0bn, up by 5.0% compared to last year

* Booker like-for-like total sales were down by 1.9% for the 52 weeks to 25 march 2016

* Group had approximately £126m net cash at end of year. Profits for 52 weeks to 25 march 2016 remain in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

