BRIEF-Panmure Gordon FY loss after tax from normal operations 4.1 mln stg
March 31, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Panmure Gordon FY loss after tax from normal operations 4.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co Plc

* Loss after tax from normal operations for year is £4.1m

* International accounting standard IAS36 review of carrying value of goodwill resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of 13.2 mln stg

* Fy revenue from corporate finance and other fee income down 38 pct to 12.8 mln stg

* 11.3 pct increase in fy net commission and trading income to 10.5 mln stg

* Ed Warner will be retiring as chairman at company’s annual general meeting in may

* Board is not recommending payment of a dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

