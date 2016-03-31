BRIEF-Panmure Gordon FY loss after tax from normal operations 4.1 mln stg

March 31 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co Plc
* Loss after tax from normal operations for year is £4.1m
* International accounting standard IAS36 review of carrying value of goodwill resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of 13.2 mln stg
* Fy revenue from corporate finance and other fee income down 38 pct to 12.8 mln stg
* 11.3 pct increase in fy net commission and trading income to 10.5 mln stg
* Ed Warner will be retiring as chairman at company’s annual general meeting in may
