March 31 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj :

* Nexstim plc provides key update on Phase III NICHE stroke therapy trial

* Further analysis has shown clinically meaningful responses and improvement in both active NBT and sham trial groups

* Will submit FDA 510(k) De Novo based on clinical data in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)