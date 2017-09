March 31 (Reuters) - Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 26 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20.5 million

* Buys 2.25 million shares of Polinas Plastik from Agro process S.A. Holding and 90,000 shares from Veli Merih Ceyhan

